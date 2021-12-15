Covid kills six in Zimbabwe

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

SIX people succumbed to Covid-19 while 5 678 new cases were recorded in the country yesterday.

All the new cases are local transmissions.

The seven-day rolling average for new cases rose to 4 580 from 4 344 the previous day.

There were 328 new recoveries and the National Recovery Rate was 78 percent while active cases went up to 42 666 from 37 321.

A total of 16 793 PCR tests were done and positivity was 33.8 percent.

The deaths were recorded in Harare, which had three, Bulawayo two and Mashonaland West, which recorded a single death.

Harare had the highest number 1 330 new cases followed by Mashonaland East with 878, Mashonaland West with 689 Bulawayo with 573 and Manicaland with 524.

Masvingo had 418 new cases, while Matabeleland North had 388, Mashonaland Central 333, Midlands 283 and Matabeleland South had the lowest number of new cases at 262.

The vaccination programme is continuing countrywide with 13 988 people receiving their first jab bringing the cumulative for 1st dose to 3 980 917.

A total of 10 268 people received their second dose bringing the cumulative second dose to 2 998 638 at Tuesday at 4pm.

As of December 13, at 3PM, there were 355 people who were hospitalized. Of these, 78 were new admissions, 36 were asymptomatic, 286 had mild to moderate symptoms while 21 were severe and 12 were in the intensive care unit.

“As of today, Zimbabwe has now recorded 177 690 confirmed cases, 130 279 recoveries and 4 745 deaths,” reads a statement from the Ministry of Health and Child Care.

