Covid: PSL gets tough on clubs

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

CHIBUKU Super Cup games will be postponed if at least seven players among all 18 clubs test positive for Covid-19, meaning that players now have to be more vigilant to avoid the risk of contracting the virus for them to continue playing.

The Premier Soccer League urged clubs to follow protocol directives relating to the prevention and containment of Covid-19 and advised clubs to communicate the date, time and venue where they will be conducting tests for them to resume training.

The PSL said Chibuku Super Cup fixtures will only resume after players from all 18 clubs have been tested.

Players from three out of four Bulawayo-based PSL clubs and their technical staff were tested for Covid-19 yesterday.

Bulawayo Chiefs, Chicken Inn and Highlanders, who are in Group B of the Chibuku Super Cup, were tested, while Bulawayo City are expected to do their tests today.

Bosso and Chicken Inn conducted their tests at Barbourfields Stadium, while Chiefs did theirs at Hartsfield Ground.

The clubs were all informed that they can only resume training to complete their Chibuku Super Cup games after conducting Covid-19 tests in the presence of PSL medical committee doctors.

The Government gave permission for completion of the Chibuku Super Cup, which had been halted when all sports were banned last week due to a rise in Covid-19 cases.

Meanwhile, the PSL has slashed the number of club officials allowed to watch Chibuku Super Cup games from 25 to 15 per team, as part of compliance with Covid-19 standard operating procedures.

In a memorandum sent to clubs on Wednesday titled “Resumption of Chibuku Super Cup”, the PSL said a total of 30 people, 15 officials from each team, will be allowed to watch matches at the National Sports Stadium, Barbourfields, Mandava and Sakubva, which are being used in the remodeled competition.

Clubs will now be required to send a list of officials attending matches to curb the bullying of Covid-19 compliance officers by club officials that sought to bulldoze their way into match venues without producing test certificates.