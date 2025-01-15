Cowdray Park Flood Tour: relocation challenges for victims

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo. [email protected]

THE Bulawayo City Council is grappling with the challenge of finding relocation sites for 18 Cowdray Park flood victims whose houses are set to be demolished to pave the way for a three-kilometre drainage pipe.



The relocation of these families is part of a permanent solution devised by the council to address the perennial flooding problem in the area. However, an immediate concern is the need to provide temporary shelter for the victims. The Bulawayo Fire Brigade had initially identified nearby schools as potential shelters, but this is no longer feasible as schools reopen for the first term today.



Speaking during a tour of the flooded area last Friday, which was attended by various Government departments, including the Civil Protection Unit (CPU), Director of Local Government Mrs Tswagai Fikile Marovatsanga, and the Zimbabwe Republic Police, Bulawayo Chief Fire Officer Mr Mhlangano Moyo said that Cowdray Park Secondary School, Tategulu Primary School, and the Zimbabwe Assemblies of God Church had been identified as potential shelters.



The Bulawayo City Council’s acting Director of Works, Engineer Methusi Dibidi, said the council would commence the drainage pipe-laying project once suitable relocation sites for the affected families are found.

“The identified houses are at varying stages of construction. Some are completed and even extended, while others are at the foundation level. Therefore, compensation must reflect the value of each property. The total amount required will depend on the valuation of these properties,” said Eng Dibidi.



Mrs Marovatsanga, while emphasising the importance of permanently relocating the victims, urged the council to expedite the process of finding temporary relocation sites, citing the urgency of the situation as more rain is expected.



“The schools are no longer viable as shelters because they are reopening today (Tuesday). These people cannot continue living in such conditions—it’s unacceptable. An immediate solution must be found, and this should be treated as a matter of urgency,” she said.

One of the affected victims, Ms Bridget Nyoni, described the dire conditions she and her children have endured since 4 January, as her house, yard, and the road in front of her home remain submerged in water.



“My bed has become a playground for my children since they cannot go outside or even sit on the floor due to the water. We are in a very desperate situation, and there is a real risk of a disease outbreak, especially waterborne diseases,” said Ms Nyoni.