Cowdray Park man found dead in suspected murder

Trish Mukwazo – [email protected]

POLICE in Bulawayo are investigating a suspected case of murder where the body of a man believed to be from Cowdray Park was found in a ditch.

The deceased’s body was found with multiple stab wounds lying in a pool of blood.

In a statement, police said they suspected that the murder may have occurred around midnight on Wednesday.

Bulawayo Police Provincial Spokesperson, Inspector Abednico Ncube appealed to residents to identify the deceased.

“We are appealing to anyone with any information regarding the murder to report to the nearest police station as it might assist in nabbing the real culprits,” Inspector Ncube said.