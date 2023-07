Lizzy Nekhoma, Online Reporter

THREE Bulawayo man have been arrested for possessing ivory.

Adam Moyo (32), Christopher Shoko (29) and Primate Shoko (29) were arrested on 22 July 2023 in Cowdray Park.

Taking to twitter, Police said: “On 22/07/23, detectives in Bulawayo acted on received information and arrested Adam Moyo (32), Christopher Shoko (29) and Primate Shoko (29) in Cowdray Park in connection with possession of four tusks of ivory,’’ read the tweet.