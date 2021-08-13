Cowdray Park youth mini library gets capacity boost

Yvonne Ncube, Chronicle Reporter

Minireads, a mini library established by youths to promote a reading culture in the city’s largest suburb of Cowdray Park, was yesterday capacitated with nearly 100 books.

The increase in capacity was made possible by Ngezi Platinum goalkeepers’ coach Mr Cosmos Tsano Zulu.

Minireads is an organisation founded and led by 10 high school and university students based in Bulawayo who create mini-libraries without subscriptions.

Since its launch last year, Minireads has been utilised by residents from Cowdray Park, Luveve and other neighbouring suburbs. It now has a usage range of 80 to 90 users.

The idea impressed former Highlanders Football Club coach, who lives by the adage: “The power is in the book.”

“When I learnt about this initiative, I was very impressed especially by the fact that there are youths who still have a keen interest in reading. And for them to remember others too is beyond impressive. I usually donate books to schools, but this scheme deserved a shot in the arm. I would like to applaud them for the job well done, we need innovative youths in communities,” said Mr Zulu.

Minireads President Mr Mzimkhulu Mbele (21) said the library has been greatly welcomed by residents.

He said mostly high school students have been lending books from the library.

“Local residents and others from outside Cowdray Park have been active in this initiative. Mostly it’s high school students who are active. Some are saying that they need to keep themselves occupied since schools have been closed for a while. Generally, most people could not render the subscriptions at formal libraries. Adults have also shown a keen interest in borrowing books.

“So far we have not had any challenges with people stealing books or not returning them. Everyone whom we have worked with has proved reliable and kept the books in good condition. The number of readers is gradually increasing which is however, in contrast with the number of books we have in store,” said Mr Mbele.

He said the idea of a library came upon realisation that only those with disposable income had access to subscribed libraries.

“We realised that people were not reading books because they have no funds to spare for subscription of formal libraries. And also, during this time of that pandemic people’s activities have been disturbed with most people limiting travelling frequency. So, we initiated this idea to make sure that the reading culture does not die,” said Mr Mbele.

He thanked Mr Zulu for the books saying they will go a long way in accommodating their readers.

Residents who have used the library have applauded it.

“The mini-library has been a great companion during this time when we are on lockdown. Reading books has helped me improve my English and vocabulary skills. I am guaranteed that when schools open my composition skills will have improved,” said Amaya Tshulu, a

Grade Seven pupil at a local school.

Zwelile Zimuthi, a secondary pupil, said he has grown fond of the library.

“Ever since I started reading books I cannot stop. I have graduated from loitering in the streets without anything to do. Now I can sit at home and do something productive. These novels are not only for leisure, there are also educational ones which have taught me things that I never learnt at school,” said Zimuthi.

Mrs Ayanda Dlamini-Moyo (36) said she spends her free time reading.

“Whenever I finish my chores, instead of sitting outside and gossiping, I grab a novel and entertain myself. I am grateful to the Minireads team for coming up with this initiative,” said Mrs Dlamini-Moyo. — @SeehYvonne.