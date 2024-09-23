CPS twice did not prosecute Fayed over sex abuse claims

THE Crown Prosecution Service has said that it twice considered bringing charges against ex-Harrods owner Mohammed Al Fayed but concluded there was no realistic prospect of a conviction.

Police officers presented the CPS with evidence in 2009 and 2015 “which our prosecutors looked carefully at”, it confirmed.

Fresh allegations are being made about the late billionaire, who died last year at the age of 94.

A BBC documentary has led to dozens of women coming forward to say they were raped or sexually assaulted by the businessman.

In 2008, the Metropolitan Police investigated Fayed after a 15-year-old girl said he sexually assaulted her in the Harrods boardroom. The force said it handed a file of evidence to the CPS – a step which has to be taken before charges can be issued. Three other investigations into claims made by three other women – in 2018, 2021 and 2023 – got to an advanced enough stage that the CPS was called in to advise detectives, as first reported by the Sunday Times. But, in those instances a full file of evidence was not passed to prosecutors.