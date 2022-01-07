CPU acquires food, farming inputs for thunderstorm victims

Gwanda District CPU chairperson and acting District Development Coordinator Mr Thulani Moyo stands in front of one of the damaged houses

Yoliswa Dube-Moyo, Mat South Bureau Chief

The Gwanda District Civil Protection Unit has secured tents, foodstuff, grain and farming inputs to assist 25 families in the district’s Matekenya Village who were affected by a thunderstorm that hit the area on Boxing Day.

The heavy rains, accompanied by strong winds, destroyed several homes and uprooted trees while livestock was struck by lightning.

Families were left with no food or shelter and had to brave wet clothes over their backs, while the rains completely destroyed their crops.

Gwanda District Civil Protection Unit Chairperson and acting District Development Coordinator Mr Thulani Moyo said the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement had approved their request to distribute farming inputs to the affected families as they start rebuilding their lives.

“Their crops were completely destroyed during the storm and they needed support with inputs. We compiled a report to the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement and they have since approved our request to re-supply inputs to the area. Agritex officers are actually on the ground to facilitate this,” said Mr Moyo.

He said families were living in temporary shelter as they prepare to rebuild their homes.

“Red Cross has provided the affected families in Matekenya with 40 tents, which we have since distributed. The CPU managed to buy us 2,5 tonnes of grain, which is expected to cover January and February. They also gave us money to buy other foodstuffs which we will be collecting today (yesterday). We’ll be distributing probably on Friday or Saturday,” said Mr Moyo.

For the long term, the CPU is engaging villagers to build stronger structures, Mr Moyo added.

Matabeleland South province has in recent times recorded a number of incidents where roofs of schools, health institutions and homes have been blown away by strong winds during thunderstorms.

About a month ago, Bengo Primary School pupils in Gwanda South were left in the open after part of the school’s roofing was lost during a thunderstorm. St Anne’s Hospital and Tshelanyemba Mission Hospital were also affected.

Manama Mission Hospital is undergoing repairs after infrastructure was extensively damaged by a violent storm early in October last year.

Roofs of several wards that include the maternity ward were blown off following the heavy rains accompanied by strong winds.

The strong winds and heavy rains which hit the Manama area also left the hospital without electricity after solar panels were damaged as well as water tanks and telecommunications cables resulting in the suspension of critical services. – @Yolisswa