CPU to meet horror crash survivors’ medical bills

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

GOVERNMENT, through the Civil Protection Unit (CPU), will foot medical bills for the two Toyota horror crash survivors where 22 people perished on the spot.

All the deceased will receive State state-assisted funerals as announced by President Mnangagwa in his condolence message to the affected families.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution in Matabeleland South, Mrs Latiso Dlamini-Maseko confirmed the latest development.

“Yes civil protection has approved payment of hospital bills to the survivors,” said Mrs Dlamini-Maseko.

The two survivors, Ms Junior Moyo who was a passenger in the Toyota Quantum, and the driver of the truck Mr Kizito Mawoneke are admitted at Mpilo Central Hospital.