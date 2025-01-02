Crackdown on Illegal gaming activities in Beitbridge

Thupeyo Muleya [email protected]

AUTHORITIES in Beitbridge District have launched a crackdown on illegal gaming activities, targeting unlicensed gambling devices that have proliferated in the border town.



The operation, led by the Lotteries and Gaming Board with support from the police, aims to curb the growing concern over these activities, particularly their impact on children.

The initiative follows complaints from residents of Beitbridge town about unlicensed gambling machines in high-density suburbs, which are reportedly attracting children under the age of 18.



Secretary of the Lotteries and Gaming Board, Dr Misheck Chingozha, confirmed that the operation began on December 31 and will continue indefinitely.

He said the campaign targets both rural and urban business centres where illegal gaming devices have been installed.

“We cannot fold our hands while people break the law willy-nilly,” said Dr Chingozha.



Chief Superintendent Melusi Ncube, the police officer commanding Beitbridge District, said there is significant progress since the launch of the crackdown.

“So far, we have recovered 75 illegal gaming devices from Lutumba and Beitbridge urban areas. We are not relenting and won’t condone excessive gambling activities that are harmful to society, especially children,” he said.



“We have arrested 16 offenders, who will be dealt with according to the laws of the land. Our team, along with enforcement officers from the Lotteries and Gaming Board, is firm on the ground and will continue until we restore sanity in our policing area.”

Chief Supt Ncube said the operation is expected to intensify in the coming weeks as authorities work to dismantle illegal gaming networks and protect vulnerable groups, particularly children, from the negative effects of gambling.



Residents of Beitbridge have expressed frustration over the issue, describing it as a serious challenge for parents. In separate interviews, community members condemned individuals for exposing children to gambling at an early age, warning of the long-term social consequences.

“This is not just a matter of law enforcement; it’s about protecting our children and their future,” said one concerned parent.