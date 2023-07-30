Craft disability friendly policies – Gwanda implored

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, [email protected]

PEOPLE with Disability (PWDs) and young women have called on the Gwanda Municipality to prioritise them in service delivery such as land allocation, supply of water and participation in governance.

Speaking during an engagement meeting organised by the Community Youth Development Trust (CYDT) and Nkomwa Foundation Trust (NFT) PWDs and youths bemoaned the perennial water woes, poor health facilities and dilapidated sewer system in the town.

Ms Gugulethu Sibanda who spoke on behalf of young women and PWDs said there was need for the council to improve its supply of water to the town.

“As young women the issue of availability of water affects us greatly as the duty of collecting water lies mostly with us. There is a need for alternative power source which the council can use to ensure undisrupted water supply during power cuts. The problem of disrupted water supply as a result of power cuts has persisted for too long. The council always says it has not power over supply of electricity but it has power of supply of water. We are tired on hearing council blame Zesa for its failure to supply water but we now want a permanent solution.

“As youths and PWDs we also seek involvement in governance issues, not on paper but in practise. We also need equal access to affordable stands. A certain allocation of the stands should be set aside for youths and PWDs. We might not be having the necessary resources available but we need arrangements to be made which will be convenient to us as youths,” she said.

Nkomwa Foundation Trust programmes officer Ms Monitor Ncube said PWDs are greatly affected by water challenges. She said there is need for disability friendly water points.

“The dotted boreholes do not accommodate PWDs, who struggle to collect water. The council should have an inclusive holistic and inclusive approach in their service delivery where they put up water points which can be accessed by PWDs. There is also need for recreational space which will also benefit PWDs,” said Ncube.

Talent Innovation Mentorship Exercise (T.I.M.E) founder Mr Adrian Drivo Musa said there is need for council to develop recreational facilities for the youth and artists. He said these facilities can help nurture talent. Mr Musa said there are facilities in the town which needed to be revived.

Gwanda Municipality Finance Director Mr Xolani Dube said the council was seized with ensuring undisrupted water supply in the town. He said the plan was to solarise the water treatment plant and council is in the process of mobilising resources.

Mr Dube said the council was also making efforts to be allocated more land as the town had run out of land for development.

“Our waiting list has more than of 20 000 people and we are trying by all means to get allocated more land. We have run out of space to develop the town. If we could get more land then we will be able to accommodate the people who are on the waiting list. I would like to urge you as youths to ensure that you are on the waiting list,” he said.

