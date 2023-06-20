Crafting a brighter future for disadvantaged children in Victoria Falls

Leonard Ncube, [email protected]

SIMANGELE Moyo, a name synonymous with philanthropy in Victoria Falls, has dedicated her life to improving the lives of disadvantaged children. Starting in 2007, Moyo transformed her own house in Chinotimba suburb into a refuge for homeless children, providing them with shelter and meals.

Inspired by the biblical verse from Matthew 19:14, “Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these,” Moyo’s love for the disadvantaged has been the driving force behind her humanitarian journey.

What began as venture to feed children on the streets soon evolved into the establishment of Rose of Charity Children’s Home, with branches in Chinotimba and Sizinda. Registered as a charity, the orphanage not only provides a safe haven for 42 children but also operates an early childhood development school and recently opened Moses Lake Academy, catering to ECD and Grade 1 pupils.

Moyo reflects on the growth of the home, stating: “When we started, more children began coming in 2008, especially those who were less privileged – orphans, children living with HIV and AIDS, child-headed families, and the girl child. Rose of Charity continues to reach out to abandoned and orphaned children in Hwange district, working closely with the police and the Social Welfare department.”

Throughout the years, various individuals, organisations, tourists, and hotel operators have graciously donated supplies and support to Rose of Charity. Moyo expresses her gratitude for Elephant Hills Resort, who frequently refers groups to the home for donations whenever they host a conference. Social grants from the Government and other organisations also contribute to the orphanage’s sustenance.

“We applaud this warm gesture because, at times, we won’t have any food, and these groups come to our rescue.”

In addition to the generous contributions from well-wishers, the Hwange Rural District Council, traditional leaders, and the local community donated a two-hectare piece of land in Chidobe ward, Sizinda. This land served as the foundation for a new home and primary school, with a four-bedroom house built by the Higherlife Foundation.

“In Sizinda, we have 30 children, and in Chinotimba, we have 12. In 2019, we saw the need to open our own kindergarten school, which was made possible through a gentleman from Moses Lake Community in Seattle, USA. Our ECD program enrols our children and others from the community, with a current total of 36 children.”

Moyo’s vision extends beyond providing basic needs and education. The Rose of Charity also imparts lifelong skills to the children, enabling them to pursue careers and thrive in mainstream society.

With her background as a professional counsellor and a degree in Community Development, Moyo combines her skills with her Christian faith, placing the well-being of others at the forefront of her endeavours. She acknowledges the collaborative effort of the community, churches, councilors, hotels, police, government, and Hwange District authorities, emphasising that their collective investment in these vulnerable children is vital for shaping future leaders.

As children approach the age of 18, plans are set in motion for their reintegration into society and reunion with their families, promoting a sense of belonging and family values. Moyo acknowledges the need for recreational facilities and foster parents who are willing to support the children as they transition into adulthood.

Moyo’s ultimate aspiration is to establish a training centre facility where the children leaving the home at the age of 18 can acquire skills for a better future. The success stories from Rose of Charity Children’s Home speak volumes about the positive impact of Moyo’s dedication and the transformative power of love and support.

Former inmate Present Dube, who is now working as a chef at Elephant Hills Resort, is a testament to the life-changing opportunities provided by Rose of Charity. Dube was taken into the home due to his single mother’s inability to support him, and during his time there, he acquired valuable hotel and catering skills. Upon reaching the age of 18, Dube was released from the home, armed with the skills necessary to pursue his dreams.

He encourages the children at the home to remain resilient and focused on their goals, regardless of their circumstances.

Moyo’s commitment extends beyond the immediate care of the children. She also spearheads the Girl Empowerment Club, a project aimed at empowering young girls and promoting gender equality. Moyo envisions a future where her efforts can expand into a larger “charity village” similar to SOS Children’s Villages, providing comprehensive support and care for disadvantaged children.

As a mother of four and a grandmother of two, Moyo recognises the importance of a loving and nurturing environment for children to thrive. She believes that her faith in God and her role as a mother have guided her path as a philanthropist. Reflecting on her journey, Moyo humbly attributes her success to the collective support of the community, churches, ward councillors, hotels, police, government, Hwange District authorities, and others who have invested in the future of these vulnerable children. She reiterates the motto of Rose of Charity: to listen to their stories and never hesitate to extend a helping hand, ensuring that the future leaders of tomorrow receive the care and opportunities they deserve. — @ncubeleon