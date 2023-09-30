Creamy Superula Cocktail

NEVER have I ever thought that a cocktail can be made from opaque beer. Cocktails are all about experimenting but never did it cross my mind that a cocktail could be whipped up from opaque beer.

I was scrolling through Facebook the other day and happened to come across a post by James Mparutsa, the Liquid Master Chef. The first image I saw was of a creamy drink in a tumbler and then I decided to check what concoction he had whipped up.

So as I observed the other images I found out he had made a creamy cocktail from Chibuku mixed with Amarula.

I decided to send him a WhatsApp message asking him how he had thought of the brew. He then said a cocktail can be made from any type of beverage.

Thereafter he sent me the recipe to his new mélange:

First get a 350ml Chibuku Super, a flavour of your choice. Then add 70mls of Amarula Cream, add a scoop of softened vanilla ice cream and then garnish it with coffee granules.

“Use a 500ml glass or disposable clear cups, pour your Chibuku first and then add Amarula. Then use a spoon to pour the dissolved ice cream making sure it spreads evenly on top of your mix. Garnish with the coffee granules and then stir before you drink,” said Mparutsa.

I am yet to try it but I guess this cocktail would go down well with those who prefer Chibuku over the conventional cocktails that are adorned with different types of whiskies, gins, vodkas, spirits, juices and liqueurs.

Till next week, have a blissful and tipsy weekend.

Till next week, have a blissful and tipsy weekend.