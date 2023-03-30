Creative Arts Drive expands to Matabeleland South schools

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

AFTER the successful inaugural Schools Creative Arts Drive (Scad) event last year that only covered the Gwanda district, the second edition has been expanded to accommodate schools from the Matabeleland South province.

Scad is a talent search and promotion initiative for students between the ages of 12 and 21. It is run by the Gwanda-based arts organisation, TIME project.

The competition aims at steering learners toward alternative career choices in the Cultural Creative Industries through practical and theoretical engagement. It also seeks to trigger high-level creativity from young modern minds while appreciating culture.

TIME project director Adrian “Drivo” Musa said this year’s edition will cover all schools in the rainbow province.

“In its inception, Scad was limited to local schools but now, it has spread its wings to be a provincial schools festival. It shall have participants from the seven districts of Matabeleland South — Bulilima, Mangwe, Matobo, Umzingwane, Insiza, Beitbridge and Gwanda.

“It has also grown in terms of its programming with the introduction of the fifth category. Textile technology and design has been added from the previous categories, drama, music, poetry and public speaking.

Learners are set to design outfits under the theme ‘Mordenising tradition’ where we’re saying young people need to embrace culture the modern way,” said Drivo.

He said Scad boasts massive growth as they are also working on creating partnerships and collaborations with various stakeholders within the creative arts sector.

“We still need support though in terms of funding. But with the Culture Fund of Zimbabwe Trust availing grants to support the creative sector, we’re looking forward to submitting our proposal for consideration.

Our goal is to appreciate and complement the Government’s efforts to implement the new curriculum’s visual and performing arts (VPA) syllabus through linking learners, teachers and institutions with the Cultural Creative industry professionals and platforms,” he said.

Drivo said the end goal is to ensure they identify, nurture and showcase creative talent at the grassroots level through skills transference and the provision of platforms of artistic expression in a co-ordinated hybrid approach. – @mthabisi_mthire