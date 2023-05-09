Creative Arts Drive launches motivational awards

Mthabisi Tshuma

[email protected]

SCHOOLS Creative Arts Drive (Scad) will this year launch awards for their participants in a bid to motivate them to take art as a serious business.

The competition, a talent search and promotion initiative for students between the ages of 12 and 21 will this year expand from being only hosted in Gwanda district to the seven districts of Matabeleland South province.

T.I.M.E project director Adrian “Drivo” Musa said they are not stopping in ensuring the competition is fully embraced by the younger generation.

“In order to promote high levels of creativity, innovation and standards from the participants, the initiative has come up with motivational accolades as a way to appreciate and honour those with outstanding performances across all the categories.

“This is to ensure that the participants take art as a career and a business that will sustain their livelihoods,” said Drivo.

Through the competition, students showcase their artistic creations through public speaking, poetry, music and drama.

Below is a list of the categories for the motivational awards:

DRAMA

1. Outstanding Drama Presentation

2. Outstanding Actress

3. Outstanding Actor

4. Outstanding Director

MUSIC

1. Outstanding Music Performance

2. Outstanding Female Vocal

3. Outstanding Male Vocal

POETRY

1. Outstanding Poetry Presentation

2. Outstanding Male Poet

3. Outstanding Female Poet

PUBLIC SPEAKING

1. Outstanding Public Speaking Performance

2. Outstanding Male Public Speaker

3. Outstanding Female Public Speaker

FASHION EXHIBITION (T T D)

1. Outstanding Male outfit

2. Outstanding Female outfit

3. Outstanding Fashion Designer