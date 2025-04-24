Creative economy in focus as ZITF Media Indaba returns to Bulawayo

Bruce Ndlovu

MEDIA professionals, academics and policymakers are set to converge at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo today, for the third edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) Media Indaba, hosted by the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services.

Running under the theme: “Celebrating the Creative Economy for Industrial Growth”, this year’s Indaba aims to bring together players from Bulawayo’s vibrant creative sector with a wide range of media stakeholders, including journalists, academics and government officials.

The 2025 Indaba will feature speakers such as United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Co-ordinator Edward Kallon, musician Sandra Ndebele, Lupane State University lecturer Sanelisiwe Sibanda, veteran playwright Thabani Moyo and Zimpapers Institute Acting Principal, Limukani Ncube.

Speaking to the media at the ongoing ZITF on Wednesday, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Nick Mangwana, said the Indaba is designed to unify stakeholders under one roof to foster collaboration and drive a shared vision.

“We’ll be engaging on all matters concerning the media and developments within the sector, including the industrial challenges we face.

“It’s an enlightening platform — not only is it a space for open discussion, where media practitioners can express themselves as key players, but it also offers a rare opportunity to speak directly to policymakers about issues that are often difficult to raise elsewhere,” said Mangwana.

Ncube noted that the timing of the Indaba could not be more appropriate, offering a critical opportunity for media and creative industry stakeholders to chart a collective path forward in an ever-evolving landscape.

“It’s a timely and welcome engagement, perfectly aligned with the spirit of the ZITF and fittingly hosted in Bulawayo—the cultural and artistic heartbeat of Zimbabwe. This discussion will underscore the transformative power of creativity and innovation as key drivers of sustainable industrial development.

“As Zimbabwe continues to navigate the global economic landscape, the creative economy, spanning the arts, media, design, cultural heritage, and digital innovation, is proving to be a crucial engine for inclusive growth and economic resilience.

“Our goal is to bridge the gap between creativity and commerce, celebrating home-grown talent while envisioning a diversified, thriving economy built on ingenuity and cultural depth,” said Ncube.