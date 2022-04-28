Creative sector mourns Chigubu

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

The creative sector has joined the family of the late Zimbabwean comedian, Clive Chigubu to organise his burial.

Chigubu died yesterday morning at his home in Barbourfields suburb in Bulawayo and his burial is set for Saturday.

The award-winning comedian, who succumbed to cancer, is survived by a five-year-old daughter.

According to family members, Chigubu, who was in March diagnosed with Diffuse Large B Cell lymphoma, a type of cancer that left him bedridden and unable to talk, started receiving treatment on Monday.

Things seemed to be looking up as he was reportedly in a jovial mood on Tuesday when friends and family visited him.

Following news of his death, a Chronicle news crew yesterday visited Chigubu’s house in Barbourfields suburb where mourners are gathered.

Artistes who include comedian Babongile Sikhonjwa, Ntando Van Moyo, MaForty, musician Mzoe 7 and TV personality Zandile “Zazalicious” Ndlovu were among the mourners that visited the family yesterday.

Chigubu’s mother Ms Sinomuhle Diana said she was still to come to terms with the death of her son.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Sikhonjwa said funeral arrangements have been tentatively set for Saturday.

“We’re running around with the family working on arrangements. We’re hoping to bury him at Umvutsha Park Cemetery,” said Sikhonjwa.

He appealed to individuals and companies to assist with resources to enable relatives and friends to give Chigubu a befitting send-off.

“As artistes we have an organising committee working on funeral arrangements and those that want to assist can engage the committee,” said Sikhonjwa.

Comedian MaForty, who worked closely with Chigubu, said: “In comedy, Chigubu was my senior but in life, he was my junior as I knew him for over 10 years.

His death hurts as he had a bright future.” Many arts personalities yesterday took to social media to mourn Chigubu.

Thespian, Memory Kumbota who trained Chigubu in acting said he was disheartened as the future seemed bright for the artiste.

“Chigubu was one of the young people I was privileged to train in acting at a programme by New York-based Dramatic Adventure.

His natural and amazing talent was clear even then. I have trained and work-shopped many amazingly talented young people and it is sad to someday say goodbye to them.

“Such beautiful roses plucked from the garden while in full bloom. Rest in God’s garden Clive. May your soul rest in peace Boyz yami. I will always remember you calling me Bhudas,” wrote Kumbota.

Media personality Mbo Mahocs who shared the acting stage with Chigubu while they were in high school said she was shattered.

“Shattered . . . I’m at an utter loss for words. We literally grew in the industry together. A star from day one when we shared the stage acting in high school.

Never a dull moment in your presence. The most intelligent and richest in your talent and craft.

There’ll never be any like you Clive,” posted Mahocs as she thanked the late artiste for the laughs and memories they created together.

Wrote comedian Nceku: “Thank you for sharing your gift with us, paving the way and inspiring us. Rest in peace comedy king.”

Comedian Carl Joshua Ncube wrote: “Go well young man, it was just too soon . . . A stand-up comedian since you were a child.

RIP Clive Chigubu, we have lost the best of us!” Another comedian, Doc Vikela said they had lost a comedy genius.

“Rest Easy Champ! The best to ever do it! Comedy Genius! We are now poor without you man. Go easy Vista!!! The Undisputed King of Comedy! Stand Up Comedy Legend!!!”

Sikhonjwa said there will be daily prayers at the family home everyday at 6PM until the burial. – @mthabisi_mthire