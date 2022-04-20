Creative sector, vehicle for socio-economic transformation — ED

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has challenged cultural and creative industries to take up their place in socio-economic transformation growth.

He said this during his 42nd Independence Day address at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo on Monday.

“The cultural and creative industries constitute an important vehicle for socio-economic transformation, as well as social cohesion and nation-building. The sector is, therefore, being supported to grow to be a viable contributor to national revenue streams and a source of livelihood for members of the sector.

“I challenge the sector to increase the visibility of its products through the establishment of more galleries, as well as arts and cultural centres, across all the provinces for consumption by both the local and international markets,” said President Mnangagwa.

Bulawayo has been touted as the country’s creative and cultural hub and as such, the President sent a message to youths, urging them to be creatively and culturally sound in shunning substance abuse and embracing responsible fun.

“On the sidelines of these national celebrations, a youth gala has been arranged as part of this year’s programme. I call upon the youth, performers and other fans, to enjoy the festivities, while boldly rejecting drug and substance abuse,” said ED.

The Second Republic has made it a point to improve all sectors in the country and art has not been left behind, with licensing of community and university campus radio stations of prime importance.

“The licensing of community and university campus radio stations has undoubtedly enhanced access to information by all our communities.

I call upon all operators in our media and broadcasting sector to always use their platforms for national development and the ultimate good of our communities,” was the President’s message to those in the media and broadcasting sector.

So far, seven community radio stations among them Radio Bukalanga (Pvt) Ltd (Bulilima), Matobo Community Radio Trust (Maphisa, Mangwe Brunapeg); Twasumbuka Community Radio Trust (Binga, Kamativi Siabuwa); Mbembesi Development Trust, trading as, Ingqanga FM; Ntepe Manama Community Radio Trust; Shashe Community Radio Broadcasting Association which covers Beitbridge and Shashe; and Lyeja-Nyayi Development Trust that covers Hwange and Victoria Falls have been licensed in the Matabeleland region.

The President also took time to address tourism, noting an improvement and challenging tourism players to make products affordable.

“The increased tourism investments of over US$142 million in 2021 and the anticipated rebound of the sector this year, will have positive spill-offs to other sub-sectors of the economy including the arts, culture and creative industries.

However, tourism players are encouraged to make our tourism products affordable for locals under the ZimBho tourism promotion campaign,” he said. – @eMKlass_49