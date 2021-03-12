Creatives, let’s keep the momentum from last year

Melissa Mpofu, Showbiz Editor

The year 2020 was a very challenging one for most creatives as they could not conduct their business as usual due to the Covid-19 pandemic that is still ongoing a year later.

Resultantly, most creatives were greatly affected as they lost their source of income since travel was restricted, shows suspended with studios and arts spaces being closed in March last year.

Many artistes who solely relied on their arts careers were holed up at their homes for the better part of last year as Government took stringent measures to try and contain the spread of the deadly virus.

During the initial lockdown, most were hopeful that it would last for at least one month not knowing that it would go on for a year.

Following the realisation that things were not normalising, some threw in the towel as they tried to come to terms with the loss and look for other ways to survive.

As artistes, especially the established ones, were inactive, the general public which was also spending most of its time at home was craving for entertainment. So bad was the situation that even popular TV shows in neighbouring South Africa ran out of content as their productions were affected by the Covid-19-induced lockdown. ZBC was not to be left out and they at one point, called on content producers to assist them with content.

Due to this desperation for entertainment, personalities like the late Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure, Tatelicious and Passion Java rose to prominence as they entertained people on social media. Online series like Wadiwa Wepa Moyo also gained popularity on YouTube as locals were desperate for content to keep them going during the lockdown.

Sadly, this production by College Central only had one season so many binge-watched it and within a few days, they had completed the first season.

They pleaded with producers of the series to produce another season timely, but those calls were in vain as there was absolutely nothing the producers could do about it because of the lockdown.

Those with a lot of data resorted to online streaming service, Netflix which had unlimited movies and TV shows. But that too got boring because sometimes, people just wanted to watch content from home that they could relate to.

Interestingly, the pandemic and lockdown changed peoples’ attitude towards local content as they went from shunning it to craving it.

Noticing this hunger for entertainment, underground artistes such as the “crazy” dancehall artiste, Van Choga decided to make use of this rare opportunity by providing the much-needed entertainment. Making it in the arts scene is no walk in the park explaining why some artistes, despite being in the game for years, are still unknown.

So to make it, one has to be extraordinary, something Van Choga wekwaMudzviti clearly mastered as he opted to present himself as a vagrant. And wow, it paid off for him as he courted controversy with some wondering if he was sane? As this debate was ongoing, more and more people took interest in his art and before they knew it, they were hooked.

Some are born great, some achieve greatness, and some have greatness thrust upon them they say. Nkayi’s maskandi musician Clopas Sikhosana had greatness thrust upon him last year when his music talent was discovered after his video clip of a coronavirus song went viral on social media. In the spirit of supporting local, many rallied behind Sikhosana in ensuring that he became a star. And star he became as he went on to miraculously win a Bulawayo Arts Award (BAA) in the best newcomer category.

While the usual music promoters were reluctant to host shows as they all seemed to want to wait for physical shows to resume, new players in the form of Nash TV, Passion Java Records, Credisi, Fusion Media Group (FMG) and Ingwebu surfaced at a time people had lost hope.

These organisations held virtual shows almost weekly that kept people going as they provided those on lockdown, a rare opportunity to be part of live shows, for free.

It is not every day that you get to watch heavyweights such as Winky D and Jah Prayzah performing live for free, but during the lockdown last year, people had this rare opportunity. The only amount people had to pay was the purchase of a data bundle and they would have a front-row seat.

Through these platforms, especially the Fusion Media Group lockdown sessions and gospel shows that were staged in Bulawayo, new artistes such as Nate, Kyla Blac and Mimmie Tarukwana were unleashed. Credisi also took the lead in terms of giving almost all notable artistes from Bulawayo a platform to perform during the lockdown.

Talented band, Ngoma iNgoma was also put on the map at the FMG concerts as they played weekly, backing most up-and-coming artistes.

The good thing about these virtual shows was that those from outside Bulawayo got to appreciate the city’s talent thereby promoting the artistes.

Watching the artistes perform during these lockdown shows, it was as if they were performing for physical audiences as they were very dedicated and energetic. The audience on some days was discouraging as there would be about 100 people watching, but this never discouraged the artistes as they kept staging the shows in high moods.

Apart from the virtual shows, 2020 is a year some artistes like Asaph, Gemma Griffiths, Nkwali, Lee McHoney, Mzoe 7, Nox, Jah Master, Hillzy, Holy Ten, R Peels, and Nutty O got out of their comfort zones and went out to claim their thrones. They produced a series of songs that did very well, receiving heavy rotation on various radio stations. To their advantage, there were many free slots on radio stations since the “established” artistes took a back seat last year.

When it comes to passion for the arts, Bulawayo led the way because during a year that most festivals and awards ceremonies were cancelled due to the pandemic, the city of kings went ahead with its events.

Under the difficult circumstances, the BAAs and Bulawayo Arts Festival were staged and successfully so although the BAAs were interrupted by police at the end.

“The most important thing for us was to celebrate creativity. We were able to support our artistes during this difficult year. I think the BAAs were one of the very few arts events in 2020 that celebrated creativity in the cultural sector,” one of the organisers of the BAAs, Raisedon Baya was quoted saying last year.

From his sentiments, it was clear what was important was honouring artistes who had gone the extra mile to produce works under difficult circumstances. Not holding the ceremony last year would have meant that artistes like Sikhosana, Zhezhingtons and Asaph who took the risk to produce music during a time when some threw in the towel would not have been rewarded for their efforts.

This year, it seems the underground artistes are keeping the momentum as they continue releasing quality music. So far, a new artiste, Kae Chaps who is behind the Juzi hit track has emerged. Austria-based imbube singer, Vusa Mkhaya is also doing the most, remixing popular tracks and giving them an imbube beat. This has put him on the map as his clips have been trending on social media with most looking forward to his rendition each time a new song goes viral.

In terms of lockdown shows, Passion Java has shown a commitment to bring back the Gara Mumba Iwe show with one having been staged last month.

We are yet to hear from FMG, Credisi and Ingwebu.

It will, however, be great to see the “new” artistes such as Nate and Kyla Blac who were unearthed last year continue with what they started so that when things normalise, they stand chances to secure slots at various physical gigs.

Organisers of the lockdown shows also need to be encouraged to bring back the shows as they are artistes’ lifeline for now as everything has gone digital since public shows for most leisure purposes remain restricted.

On their part, BAA organisers have shown commitment to stage the awards ceremony this year as they have set a tentative date. This means artistes need to produce works so that adjudicators have entries.

However, established artistes who seem to be relaxed may want to quickly wake up and smell the coffee. Gone are the days when there was no competition. Following the lockdown last year, the game has changed as the up-and-coming artistes are in charge of the industry now.

To prove this, mostly new names have been winning awards with Holy Ten having had the opportunity to tour outside the country this year while the established artistes are yet to clinch gigs.