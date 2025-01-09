Creatives mourn Winnie Khumalo

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

On Monday, South African Afropop superstar and dancer Winnie Khumalo, passed away at the age of 51, with local news attributing her death to “a short illness.” Her passing has left those in the creative and cultural industries reeling.

Her last album, Woman, is a deeply personal reflection of her experiences, addressing themes of betrayal, family and life’s challenges.

Khumalo was a regular feature at the now-defunct annual Kalawa Homecoming Party in Bulawayo and was a crowd favourite. She also worked for years with the late South African music icon, Brenda Fassie.

The record label, in a statement, described Khumalo as “a true icon. Winnie Khumalo made a remarkable contribution to the South African music scene, inspiring many with her powerful voice and unforgettable performances. Her passion, talent and dedication to her craft have left an indelible mark on the industry and in the hearts of her fans. We extend our deepest condolences to her family, friends and fans during this difficult time,” said the record label.

Oskido, one of the founders of Kalawa Jazmee, posted on his Facebook page that he was saddened by Khumalo’s death.

“My heartfelt condolences on the passing of the iconic, Winnie Khumalo. Her legacy in music and entertainment will forever inspire us. May her soul rest in peace,” posted Oskido.

Popular radio personality, Babongile Skhonjwa told Chronicle Showbiz that Khumalo was a ball of fire and her loss will leave an unfillable gap.

“I remember bringing her to the country back in 2017 alongside Uhuru at the Youth Presidential Interface Rally in Bulawayo. She performed at White City Stadium and afterwards at Club 263 for the after-party. What shone most about her character was the fire in her belly. She was the life of the party.

“Not only was she that, but she was also cool with everyone, very easy-going and everyone wanted a piece of her. We enjoyed having her around and her death leaves an unfillable gap,” he said.

Bulawayo-based promoter, Mduduzi Mdlongwa, also reflected on Khumalo’s legacy, noting her maternal instincts and the warmth she exuded.

“I didn’t interact a lot with her, but I would notice how everyone around her would call her ‘mother.’ That on its own gave me the impression that she was a maternal figure and everybody loved her,” said Mdlongwa, director of 3D Events.

Radio personality, Ezra Tshisa Sibanda posted on his Facebook page about how Khumalo rocked the stage when she was a backing vocalist for the late Brenda Fassie.

“I remember vividly the sold-out Brenda Fassie concert in London and Fassie’s last-ever UK tour, which we promoted a few months before she died. I realised how talented Winnie Khumalo was; she was an exceptionally gifted musician and very strong on stage.

“Stratford Rex Music venue was packed with over 3 000 people. Brenda’s band was on stage with her backing vocals also on stage, but she refused to sing as she was angry about something—a story for another day,” said Sibanda.

He said the crowd became restless, and she came to him and asked if she could take over and sing since Brenda was refusing to get on stage.

“I was panicking and hesitantly agreed. Winnie took over, belted out all Brenda Fassie’s hits and rocked the crowd big time. MaBree later joined in and took over. It was a fantastic concert and the crowd loved it,” said Sibanda.

He added that Khumalo was just a great musician. “Surely, death may have ended her life, but her musical legacy lives on, unbreakable and eternal. Her voice and talent were a gift to us, and we will honour that gift by keeping her memory alive. She might have gone, but the mark she left on our hearts is indelible,” said Sibanda.

In South Africa, the Portfolio Committee on Sport, Arts and Culture noted her death with great sadness.

Committee Chairperson, Joe McGluwa said Ms Khumalo’s passing was a bad start to the year. “Ms Khumalo was a legend. It fills us with great pride that she has left us with good memories of her undeniable artistic abilities. The music industry benefited greatly from her distinct voice and songwriting ability. The Afropop music genre is poorer with her passing.”

The Live My Life hitmaker’s journey in music was marked by her support of legendary artistes before she launched her solo career.

She worked alongside icons like Brenda Fassie and took on the role of mentor to her daughter, Rethabile Khumalo, known for her hit Ntyilo Ntyilo.