Creatives playing an active role in advocacy

The Chronicle

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

 CREATIVES are persons of influence and on Wednesday, that was shone when comedian Ntando Van Moyo, poet Desire “Moyoxide” Moyo, and blogger Nigel Ndlovu participated in a debate curated by the Youths For Innovation Trust (YIT) at the YIT’s headquarters.

 The timely debate given the commencement of the election season was based on the topic, “Creating an enabling working environment for Human Rights Defenders is the key to democracy in Zimbabwe.”

 Moyoxide and Ndlovu were pitted against each other as the affirmative and non-affirmative sides drew vocal battle lines.

 The pair are in the running for a political post in the upcoming harmonised elections set for August 23.

 Some of the critical civic points and submissions discussed in the debate included the strengthening of the rule of law, upholding and promotion of the constitution, social and economic justice as well as the realisation of democracy, and the protection of Human Rights Defenders.

 Comedian Ntando Van Moyo was one of the adjudicators whose job was to ensure the relevance of the content as well as how articulately the points were put across.

 In attendance were YIT Director Thando Gwinji and Tatenda Kombora who moderated the debate. – @MbuleloMpofu

