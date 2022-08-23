Creatives set up company in SA to promote up-and-coming talent

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

Zimbabwean creatives in South Africa have teamed up to set up a production company whose purpose is to promote raw talent locally and abroad.

Named Kasi Combo/Blue Light Entertainment, the production company recently signed musician Jermaine from Bulawayo.

One of the founders of the entity, South Africa-based kwaito musician Mr Makasana (born Ntokozo Ngwenya) said the organisation seeks to create an avenue for the growth of up-and-coming artistes’ careers.

“Through Kasi Combo/Blue Light Entertainment, we want to uplift youths as we know they have challenges trying to get into the industry without connections. There’s a lot of unseen talent out there that’s even better than what we see, but because of financial instability, they don’t get the opportunities to be heard thus we want to bridge that gap,” said Mr Makasana.

He said through the company, they hope to uplift communities and the vision is canvassed through wholesome collaboration.

“A community with no positive role models is doomed as kids do what their leaders do thus as a label, we want to produce role models who will uplift the communities they serve.

“The company has personnel in the media sector who include Ntandoyenkosi Dube aka Godfather, Home Boi 031, Mthandazo Ngwenya, T Nas Africa, Reaper, and Noel Sibanda who is based in Cyprus,” said Mr Makasana. – @mthabisi_mthire