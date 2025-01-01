Creatives share ambitious 2025 plans

Sipepisiwe Moyo, [email protected]

It’s 2025 and everyone is eager to see what the year ahead has in store for them. Most people have high hopes as they look forward to achieving better and greater things in the new year.

In the arts sector, Chronicle Showbiz spoke to some significant figures who have shared their plans for 2025. Among these is playwright and director Raisedon Baya, who shared that 2025 will be about ensuring that their works reach more people:

“As we enter the new year, we aim to reach out to more people through our stories. We also plan to bring back the Bulawayo Arts Awards, which we did not have in 2024.

“The reason we stopped is that we did not have enough resources, as we wanted to deliver work that matches the standard. Without resources, we can’t do anything; we cannot present poor quality, such as changing to a cheaper venue. We have to keep moving upwards instead of downwards. So, from tomorrow, we start running around chasing our 2025 targets,” he said.

Musician, Vuyo Brown also shared that she will be very busy in the coming year:

“I am releasing a new song in the first days of January. I also have a lot planned, which I can only reveal as the year progresses. I will surely send press releases in due course,” said Vuyo.

Thaluso Da Poet said that the coming year will be an interesting one:

“Starting the year with the 21 February Poetry Album launch, even though this year it will be slightly different and more powerful and interesting than the previous two years.

“Many collaborations are on the cards with different artistes and groups. I have also started making poetry videos, just like musicians do. I would like to promote poetry through visuals. I’ve made professional poetry videos so far, so there will be more poetry videos from Thaluso Da Poet in 2025. Already, there is a poem video before we get to the February 21, Annual project.

“There is already a new style of writing, which includes different languages that will fit the targeted audience for the end-of-year poem. I recited some lines in Shona, targeting a wider audience with my performance, and I have already started putting lines in Kalanga, Venda and Sotho. The aim is to have everyone feel incorporated into the art.

“I’m also focusing on poetry from all corners of life: economically, socially, religiously and politically.”

Pastor Barak also highlighted that he is releasing something new for the year ahead:

“I am working hard in the studio, preparing my fifth album, which will be released by March.

“The album, Uphakeme, follows up on a string of my notable works, including Jerusalem, Yimi Lo, Wavuma, Bayethe and Hlala La.

“Uphakeme features tracks such as Chidadiso, Zungikhumbule Nkosi, Jesus is Mine, Rudo rwaJesu, Uphakeme, He’ll Make a Way, Hlala La and a wedding track, Sizobashadisa.

“It has taken me some time to release this powerful compilation, as all the songs are a response to my personal life experiences,” said Pastor Barak.