“Creatives should give back to the community” – Kinah The Music

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

GUITARIST and Afro-pop singer, Kinah The Music (real name Shekinah Ndlovu) says it is a disservice if creatives who are “role models” do not give back to the community.

The “Uncertainty” singer said creatives need to play an active role in civic duty.

“It’s very critical for us as role models to do whatever we can to give back to the community. Be it offering free lessons, doing philanthropic work, or anything that improves the livelihoods of local citizens.

“It’s not all about good music, film, or story, but we need some form of action to cement our legacy as influential people. A lot of people look up to us and we need to use that as a pedestal to positive civic duty,” he said.

Kinah The Music belongs to a rare breed of up-and-coming local guitarists who are holding the fort alongside Reilo Viekk and Theo Mellow Soul. He used to be a session guitarist but has embarked on a solo career and has performed on different platforms which include Coca Cola Unplugged Festival, Bulawayo Arts Festival, Bulawayo Arts Awards, Dawn Arts Festival, UN Virtual Concert as a session guitarist. – @eMKlass_49