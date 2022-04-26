Creatives urged to visit ZITF arts ministry stand for engagement

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

THE Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation has called on creatives to visit them at their Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) exhibition stand in order to engage the Ministry on possible collaborations.

The Ministry is exhibiting in conjunction with the National Gallery of Zimbabwe and the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe at ZITF Hall 2A.

In an interview at the exhibition stand this morning, Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation deputy director communications and advocacy Ransom Madzamba said they are geared to utilise the trade fair as a way of growing the arts sector.

“We’re exhibiting with the National Gallery of Zimbabwe as well as the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe. This exhibition comes at the right time as Cabinet recently gave the ministry the go-ahead to host a Local Languages Conference. It also comes at a time when we’re preparing to celebrate Culture Week soon. We’re using this opportunity to tell the creative sector what we have on offer for them,” said Madzamba.

He said the idea has always been to turn the arts sector into a vibrant creative sector such that it can actually add value to the national fiscus.

Madzamba said they are exhibiting with vigor as they are tirelessly working towards the fulfillment of Vision 2030.

“We are exhibiting with a difference. We’re indeed quenching to see youth empowerment as well as the development of the sport and arts sectors into vibrate industries.

“Various departments of our Vocational Training Centres are exhibiting and at the same time, giving opportunities to all youths to enroll. Our bank, EmpowerBank is also exhibiting with us. Youths are invited to visit the stand to get to know how they can apply for loans and the requirements.”

The stand has inscriptions of “Cultural Diversity” and lace of the concept of My Beautiful Home with a thatched hut having been constructed.

Some of the outstanding works of the film industry are featured with Cook-Off, a film that landed on Netflix having its banner erected at the stand.

Artifacts and visual portraits are also on display all over the exhibition stand. – @mthabisi_mthire