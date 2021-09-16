CRICKET: Bangladesh women’s side to tour Zimbabwe

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has today confirmed that their women’s side will tour Zimbabwe for a series that will see the two sides battle it out in three ODI matches.

“The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and Zimbabwe Cricket have had talks regarding this series and it was decided our women’s team will play three ODIs against Zimbabwe ahead of the World Cup Qualifier,” Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel, the head of BCB’s women cricket wing told ESPNcricinfo.

“We have stuck to just the ODI matches for the bilateral series because the qualifiers are in the one-day format and it will serve as an important preparatory exercise for our team in terms of getting match time before the qualifier,” she said.

The series will be the last for both teams before they enter the bio-bubble for the 10-team ODI World Cup Qualifier to be played in Harare.

The qualifiers were originally meant to be hosted by Sri Lanka in July 2020, but the Covid-19 pandemic forced a postponement of the event as well as the main World Cup event in New Zealand.

The 10-team tournament, whose schedule will be announced in due course, decides three qualifiers for the 2022 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup to be held in New Zealand from March 4 to April 3, joining five teams which have already qualified through the ICC Women’s Championship, Australia, England, India, South Africa and New Zealand.

