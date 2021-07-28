CRICKET: Ryan Burl now ranked 15th best T20 all-rounder

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

FOLLOWING his impressive outing with the bat in the just ended series against Bangladesh, Ryan Burl has gone two places up the ICC T20 all-rounder rankings.

Burl, who was ranked 17th with 100 points before the three-match series against the Tigers, is now ranked 15th with 107 points.

Zimbabwe lost the series 2-1.

Despite not picking a wicket, Burl scored 69 runs in the series and finished unbeaten on two occasions on the scores of 34 and 31 respectively.

Burl made his T20 debut when the Chevrons played Afghanistan at Sharjah in 2018.

He has played 28 T20 matches scoring 462 runs at a batting average of 27.17 and high score of 57 in Dhaka against Bangladesh. The spin bowler has 15 wickets to his name in the cricket shortest format.

While Burl was making ground on the standings, his captain Sean Williams slipped three places into position 10.

Williams, however, was not part of the Bangladesh series as he was isolating after being in close contact with a coronavirus-positive family member.

