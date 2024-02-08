Cricket Veterans sides prepare for World Cup

Brandon Moyo, [email protected]

ZIMBABWE over-60s national cricket team held their final training session on Tuesday afternoon ahead of their departure to Chennai, India next week.

The Zimbabwean team is scheduled to compete at the 2024 International Masters Cricket (IMC) Over-60s Cricket World Cup which is pencilled to run from February 18 to March 3.

Thirteen other nations will take part in the event.

Zimbabwe Masters Cricket Association (ZMCA) said the team is ready for the global show-piece following the completion of their final practice session on Tuesday.

The other teams that will be participating in the Over-60s World Cup are India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Australia, New Zealand, Wales, South Africa, Canada, United States of America (USA), West Indies, England and Bangladesh.

There will also be a Rest of the World team.

As the veterans will be competing in India, another Zimbabwean team will also be taking part in yet another IMC tournament in South Africa.

The Over-60s Cricket World Cup will run concurrently with the Over-40s World Cup.

The Over-40s tournament will be played in Cape Town, starting on February 19 to March 1. Zimbabwe is in Group A alongside England, Australia, Namibia, Canada, and the United States of America (USA).

IMC has described the upcoming period as ‘an absolute feast of masters cricket.’ – @brandon_malvin