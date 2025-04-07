Cricket vs concerts: Queens Sports Club justifies Bulawayo Shutdown show

Vusumuzi Dube and Brandon Moyo

THE proprietors of Queens Sports grounds — the Queens Sports Club have revealed that the hosting of the Bulawayo Shutdown Show at their venue is above board and is as per the lease agreement with Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC).

This comes after a statement from ZC last week distancing itself from the upcoming 9th annual Pacific Bulawayo Shutdown Show, set for Saturday, April 26, 2025. In their statement, ZC asserted that, as custodians of the city’s ceremonial home of cricket, they had not sanctioned the event and opposed the use of the venue for non-cricket purposes — a stance that sparked a dispute with the organisers, who maintain that they paid the required fee to secure the grounds.

In a press release issued on Saturday, the Queens Sports Club Board of Management clarified that, under the terms of their current lease with ZC, the club retains the right to host social events and other activities at the venue, alongside cricket matches.

The board further noted that the lease agreement with ZC is set to expire in December.

“We note with concern that this public communication (ZC statement) was released without prior formal engagement at the board level, as has been the case before about the issue between ZC — as our tenant — and the Club, as the landlord. This has unfortunately created unnecessary public confusion and tension.

“We wish to reassure all stakeholders that long-standing issues relating to this event have been adequately addressed over the years. Robust safeguards have been put in place to ensure smooth and responsible hosting. Ironically, ZC itself has previously hosted similar entertainment events — without the Club’s prior consent and, in certain cases, without remitting payment,” said the board.

They further noted that while ZC’s consent is required, it can only be denied when a cricket fixture is scheduled on the same day.

“According to the official fixtures calendar provided to us before the event was advertised, there is no scheduled cricket match on April 26, 2025. The next Test Series and other games are only slated for June 2025, posing no scheduling conflict. This is according to information availed to us and which is in the public domain.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Harris Entertainment (organisers of the Bulawayo Shutdown) is our duly approved and authorised partner to host social events at the Sports Ground, in line with the Club Constitution and our lease agreement with ZC.

“They have consistently acted in good faith, and notably, organised this very event in partnership with Zimbabwe Cricket for over seven years. We are left to ask: What has changed now?” they noted.

They further revealed that as a non-profit club, they rely on such events to sustain their financial responsibilities, including utilities, city council rates, and other operational costs.

“Currently, ZC pays a nominal rental of US$800 per month while occupying 75 percent of the Club grounds — a figure that does not cover their proportional share of city council rates. It is regrettable when senior public officials choose to make disparaging remarks on social media without full knowledge of the facts or the lease terms.

“We seek that we all exercise restraint and work together as Bulawayo. Despite these challenges, the board remains committed to fostering a co-operative and respectful relationship with Zimbabwe Cricket. We are currently engaging with ZC in good faith to resolve the matter amicably,” reads the statement.

Zimbabwe will host South Africa and New Zealand for two Tests each between June and August at Queens Sports Club.