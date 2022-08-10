Cricket world salutes hero Raza

Sikandar Raza is having an unbelievable time with both bat and ball. — Picture by Libertino

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

From almost quitting international cricket three years ago after International Cricket Council (ICC) suspended Zimbabwe Cricket from the game, to scoring back-to-back centuries for the Chevrons, Sikandar Raza is once again the hero for Zimbabwe, and the world has noticed.

Posting that “this is not how I wanted to say goodbye to international cricket” in 2019, Sikandar Raza has been, of late, on the form of his life and has won the hearts of millions of cricket fans in Zimbabwe and all over the world.

The all-rounder helped Zimbabwe secure their first ever series win against a full member in five years.

The last win against a full member was in 2017 in Sri Lanka under the stewardship of Heath Streak.

His century in the second match against Bangladesh took him to five tons in ODIs, joint with Hamilton Masakadza and Sean Williams.

West Indies legend Ian Bishop reacted on a Twitter post, saying that Raza deserves wider recognition due to his recent form.

“The thing that Raza has been doing in recent weeks with the bat deserves wider recognition, back-to-back centuries,” said Bishop in a Twitter post.

Former Indian cricketer and now commentator Aakash Chopra was also full of praises for the 36-year-old all-rounder also congratulating the team on the series win.

In a Twitter post, he applauded Raza for his recent form and how he is looking forward to the Chevrons’ upcoming series against India scheduled for August 18.

“Sikandar Raza is having an unbelievable time with both bat and ball, looking forward to India’s games vs Zimbabwe.”

Former Zimbabwe captain, Brendan Taylor was also full of praises for the team posting on his Twitter account: “Take a bow Zimbabwe Cricket, Sikandar Raza and Regis Chakabva you have made the country proud.”

Some fans were in support of Bishop’s view that Raza deserves wider recognition with one user saying that no one at the moment wants to face him and had he got more limelight he would have been a global superstar.

Cricket statistician and writer Mazher Arshad also congratulated the Chevrons on their win and the crowd at Harare Sports Club, stating that it was great to see them happy and smiling and also saying “Raza is a star”.

Some fans also advised the Indian team to think twice about sending their “B” team to Zimbabwe given the Chevrons’ fine form,

Fans encouraged the team to keep going and not stop there.

“Still a long way to go to consistency, but a very important win,” posted one Twitter user.

Indian journalist Rohit Sankar was also full of praise for the Chevrons all-rounder, calling him “a beast” after his amazing run-in form.

Journalist Adam Theofilatos also praised Raza’s recent form, stating that he has definitely been the best player in the world in the last month and one of the top all rounders in the world this year.

“The achievements we are witnessing cannot and won’t go unnoticed,” he tweeted.

In his post-match interview, Raza gave credit to his teammates for the wins, stating that “as much as it’s me, it’s all of us”.