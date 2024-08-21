Crime rate drops in Bulawayo

Raymond Jaravaza, [email protected]

BULAWAYO has recorded a significant decline in crime between January and July this year, with a marked reduction in serious offences such as armed robbery, rape, and murder, compared to the same period last year.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) attributes this decrease to effective collaboration with residents in combating criminal activities across the city.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Abednico Ncube, revealed that crime rates in the city had dropped by 35 percent in the first half of 2024, reflecting a promising trend in the ongoing efforts to ensure public safety.

“From January to July this year, Bulawayo recorded 1 800 cases of unlawful entry, compared to 1 998 cases during the same period last year, representing a 10 percent decrease,” said Insp Ncube.

In terms of murder cases, the city reported 28 incidents since the beginning of the year, translating to a 26 percent decline compared to the 38 cases recorded between January and July of the previous year.

Armed robberies also saw a decrease, with 19 cases recorded this year, down from 33 cases during the same period in 2023.

“As police, we would like to commend members of the public who have been instrumental in assisting us with tip-offs and information, resulting in suspects being arrested and subsequently taken to the courts of law,” said Insp Ncube.

The efforts to reduce crime were particularly notable in the area of juvenile rape cases. Last year, Bulawayo recorded 110 cases of rape against minors between January and July, whereas this year, the number declined to 72 cases.

“We applaud the public for working hand-in-hand with us in the fight against criminality,” said Inspector Ncube, emphasising the importance of continued vigilance by the police and the community.

He assured residents that despite isolated crime incidents in various hot spots across the city’s 29 wards, the ZRP remains committed to maintaining Bulawayo as a safe city.

“The ZRP will strive to ensure that Bulawayo remains a safe province against all forms of crime,” said Insp Ncube.

In a dramatic incident on Sunday, police in Bulawayo shot and killed two suspected armed robbers following a raid on a bushy area behind Mpilo Central Hospital. Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Homicide, had received information that the suspects, wanted for multiple armed robbery cases, were hiding in a bushy area between Mpilo Central Hospital and Richmond in the city.

The suspects engaged the detectives in a shootout, during which they were overpowered. The police recovered a Cannic pistol with a magazine of four rounds and an Astra Revolver with two rounds. The suspects, who sustained gunshot wounds, were taken to United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH), where they were pronounced dead upon admission.

These suspects were linked to five armed robbery cases that occurred between March and July 2024, including a robbery on 7 May in Phatalika Village, Nyangazonke Sunyetsen, where household goods and two vehicles, a Honda CRV (registration number AEA 9034) and a Toyota Surf (registration number ABC 6251), were stolen.

They were also linked to an armed robbery incident that occurred on 29 July in a bushy area in Nkulumane 12.

Despite the positive trend in crime reduction, residents in several suburbs, including Mpopoma, Magwegwe, Pumula, and Kumalo North, expressed concern about ongoing crime hotspots in the city that continue to pose a threat to their safety.

In Mpopoma suburb, an old tree became infamous as a den for criminals, dubbed “ninjas” due to their stealthy attacks. Residents recounted terrifying experiences of being ambushed by gangs hiding in the tree’s branches, prompting them to demand the Bulawayo City Council (BCC) cut down the tree, a measure that was eventually implemented.