Cristiano Ronaldo ‘agrees transfer’ with Man City ahead of Premier League return

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly agreed on personal terms with Manchester City ahead of a transfer and long-awaited return to the Premier League.

Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes flew into Turin on Thursday to secure his client’s Juventus exit and according to multiple sources, he is now ready to join the Citizens following a conversation with manager Pep Guardiola.

Ronaldo kick-started the transfer rumour mill on Sunday when he requested to be left out of Juventus’ starting XI for their Serie A opener with Udinese.

Juventus vice-chairman Pavel Nedved played down speculation that this meant Ronaldo was looking to leave, but reports in Italy later emerged claiming the 36-year-old had informed his teammates he wants to join Man City.

Ronaldo’s agent, Mendes, headed to Turin on Thursday to speak with his client, and the meeting with Juventus was reportedly tense.

Manchester City are yet to make a formal offer for Ronaldo, but the player and club are said are to have shaken on a deal.

Man City are looking at ways to not pay a transfer fee for Ronaldo, who is set to earn in excess of £500 000 per week at the Etihad.

The Citizens reportedly offered Raheem Sterling in a swap deal with Juventus, but the Serie A giants snubbed signing the England international.

Juventus would rather swap Ronaldo with Gabriel Jesus, with Max Allegri said to be a big fan of the Brazilian, but Guardiola is reluctant to part company with the forward.

Juventus are looking for a transfer fee of around £25 million for the 36-year-old.

Man City had prioritised signing Tottenham striker Harry Kane this summer, but were quoted £150 million to sign the England international.

Manchester City offered Spurs £75 million plus £25 million in add-ons, but Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy rejected the bid.

With time running out in the transfer window, Kane tweeted on Wednesday: “It was incredible to see the reception from the Spurs fans on Sunday and to read some of the messages of support I’ve had in the last few weeks.

“I will be staying at Tottenham this summer and will be 100 percent focused on helping the team achieve success.”

Ronaldo’s proposed transfer will come as a shock for Man United fans, who were hoping the Red Devils were going to bring the Portugal international home. – Mirror