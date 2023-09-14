Croco Motors comes to the rescue of children’s home hit by fire

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Writer

CHILDREN who were affected by a fire that destroyed a hostel at Harare Children’s Home three weeks ago had something to smile about as they received blankets from Croco Motors.

Last month, a fire, which broke out at around midday, destroyed the entire first floor of one the oldest children’s hostels in Zimbabwe, leaving some children with only the clothes they were wearing.

The cause of the fire could not be immediately ascertained and investigations are still underway.

The incident comes barely two weeks after the children received three new blankets each from well-wishers and at least 120 new blankets were burnt.

Croco Motors, a renowned automotive company, spearheaded by their leading brand Ford Zimbabwe has taken a compassionate step towards assisting communities in need through their recent initiative, the “Truckloads of Happiness Drive.”

As part of this philanthropic endeavour, the company has been actively reaching out to places facing adversity, leaving a positive impact with their donations.

One such instance occurred at the Harare Children’s Home recently which was struck by a devastating fire three weeks ago, resulting in the destruction of one of their hostels.

This tragic incident left 80 children without a place to call home. Moved by the chain of events, Croco Motors took action by providing much-needed blankets to the home.

Group Head of Marketing – Croco Holdings (Pvt) Ltd Mr Tashinga Gomera said their commitment to helping those in need does not end there as the company is actively exploring additional avenues to extend support and assistance to these vulnerable children.

“We are thrilled to have made a positive impact in the lives of many through our CSR initiative, Truckloads of Happiness. Our goal is to spread joy and happiness to those who need it most, and we are proud to have achieved that through this donation. We believe that it is our responsibility as a company to give back to the community, and we will continue to do so in the future.” said Mr Gomera.

He said Croco Motors wishes to extend a heartfelt call to individuals and organisations alike, urging them to join hands and contribute in any way possible to help rebuild and rejuvenate the burnt-down hostel, as well as other areas that require immediate attention.

“The company firmly believes that every act of kindness, no matter how small, can make a significant difference in the lives of those affected. By coming together as a community, the collective impact can be immense and far-reaching.

“It is worth noting that this is not the first endeavour undertaken by Croco Motors in their commitment to giving back. Recently, they successfully executed a blanket donation drive at Jairos Jiri, further solidifying their dedication to making a positive impact on the lives of individuals and communities in need.

“Through their ongoing initiatives, Croco Motors strives to ensure that the journey of providing assistance and support continues, leaving no stone unturned in their pursuit of creating a better and more compassionate society,” said Mr Gomera.