Croco Motors unveil new vehicle range

Online Reporter

MULTI-FRANCHISED automotive dealership, Croco Motors has unveiled a new range of vehicles under its wings by launching the new generation Ford Ranger and Everest models that seek to meet the needs of customers.

Croco Motors sales manager, Mr Frank Amigu said the Next-Gen Ranger is bigger, tougher, smarter and more refined.

“The next-generation Ford Ranger has undergone global testing to ensure it is robust, rugged and capable.

“Its high-strength steel frame and steel body ensure the Ranger is Built on the Ford Tough reputation for quality, durability and strength.”

He said the vehicles have full after sales services. “Many of our clients know that we are the best in the country with regards to after sales service through our vast branch network. We will continue to offer great support to our customers.

“We have always prided ourselves on after sales service. This is one durable vehicle that is superior to all other vehicles on offer. We will complement it with our excellent after sales service to ensure convenience for our customers,” said Mr Amigu.

The next-gen Ford Ranger takes its design cues from Ford’s global truck portfolio with a bold new design, a wider stance, larger grille and signature ‘C-clamp’ daytime running lamps with powerful halogen or matrix LED headlight technology.

The models have undergone unrelenting global testing from sub-zero to +50° Celsius temperatures to ensure it is robust, rugged and capable.

Croco Motors, a subsidiary of Croco Holdings, was formed in October 1988 initially specialising in the sale of used vehicles and spare parts until the time it acquired the Mazda dealership in 1989.

It has a diversified reach and interests mainly in the automotive value chain such as new and approved used vehicle sales, vehicle service, vehicle parts and accessories sales.

The company holds the franchises for Ford, KIA, Renault, UD Trucks, Eicher Trucks, Volvo Trucks and is a dealer for Nissan, Toyota, Mazda, New Holland tractors, Higer Yutong and many others.

The broad business model is the sale of new and approved used vehicles, vehicle service, the supply and sale of genuine spare parts and accessories and auto body repairs.