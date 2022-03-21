Crocodiles claim many lives of illegal fishermen

Bongani Ndlovu, Chronicle Reporter

MOST crocodile attacks and deaths in Zimbabwe are recorded among people who will be illegally fishing in water bodies, the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (Zimparks) has said.

The majority of people killed due to wildlife-human conflict meet their deaths at the hands of crocodiles. According to the Zimparks, in 2021, 68 people were killed by wild animals and 79 were injured. 30 people were killed by crocodiles, 24 by elephants. 319 cattle, 27 donkeys and 429 goats were killed.

Zimparks spokesperson Mr Tinashe Farawo said: “Most of the crocodile attacks, people will be illegally fishing and they are killing people more than any other animal. This is across the country, it’s the same problem in Kariba, Binga, Masvingo, Save River, Mwenezi River. Even in Harare we are having such reports, like a woman in Harare’s Budiriro suburb was killed by a crocodile last year.”

Mr Farawo encouraged people to stop illegally fishing and to be careful around water bodies.

“People will be committing crime and we are encouraging people to stop illegally fishing. Every water body must be treated with caution. They must always suspect that there is something there. That’s our message to the people,” said Mr Farawo.

Human-wildlife conflict is normally at its peak during the dry season when most water bodies are dry prompting animals to move into nearby villages in search of the precious liquid.

There are six animal species that are classified as dangerous animals in Zimbabwe.

These animals are listed in the ninth schedule of the Parks and Wildlife Act. These are buffaloes, elephants, hippos, leopards, lions and rhinoceros.

Wildlife conservation is also under threat from poachers whose activities have become sophisticated over the years.

