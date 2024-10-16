Crocodiles devour fisherman as woman watches in horror

Amos Mpofu, [email protected]

A FLOAT of crocodiles upended a canoe and ate a man who was fishing on the Zambezi River on 14 October 2024.

A woman who was fetching water from a shallow portion of the river witnessed the attack.

The reptiles allegedly dragged the screaming man into the bottom of the river and Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife officials and sub aqua police unit failed to find any part of his body.

Police in Binga, Matabeleland North are investigating the tragic death of the unidentified man.

The incident occurred around 6pm.

Matabeleland North police spokesperson Inspector Glory Banda, confirmed that the victim’s body has not been recovered.

Police, along with sub-aqua units and rangers from the Parks and Wildlife Management Authority, attended the scene after receiving a report from an informant.

They noted the presence of crocodiles in the area where the attack took place.

Inspector Banda urged the public to avoid using unsafe canoes for fishing and cautioned against crossing flooded rivers as the rainy season approaches.

He highlighted the increased risks of crocodile attacks during the coming season, emphasising the need for heightened awareness and safety measures among those who frequently cross the waterways.