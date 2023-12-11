Cross-Border Crescendo: Bulawayo’s Sean Brian and Nigeria’s Lemuel Legend drop captivating love song, ‘Ebelebe’

from left to right - Sean Brian and Lemuel Legend

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

In a harmonious collaboration, an artiste from Bulawayo, Brian Sean has teamed up with Nigerian musician Lemuel Legend and released a soulful love ballad titled “Ebelebe”, which explores the intricacies of human connection and the pursuit of genuine love.

The duo has crafted a track that resonates deeply with audiences, offering a heartfelt narrative of love’s journey.

Describing the inspiration behind the song, Brian Sean shared, “The song is a love ballad depicting a scenario where a guy meets a girl at a party and expresses his deep affection. He conveys his desire to extend their connection beyond the party scene, believing it could be genuine love worth fighting for.”

The serendipitous collaboration between Sean and Lemuel Legend emerged from a chance encounter.

Sean explained, “Lemuel and I crossed paths unexpectedly and discovered our shared vision for music. Our discussions on music production and ideas paved the way for the creation of this song.

With “Ebelebe”, Sean aims to inspire listeners to believe in the transformative power of true love.

“This song is a testament to the belief that everyone is destined to find that one person with whom they can connect deeply. It emphasises that true love can find you, regardless of your location or status,” Sean Brian expressed.

The emotive love anthem is now available on all major streaming platforms, inviting music enthusiasts to embark on a journey of heartfelt melodies and genuine emotion.

– @TashaMutsiba