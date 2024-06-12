Cross-border crime tops Sadc police commanders meeting

Joseph Madzimure, Zimpapers Politics Hub

POLICE commanders from the Sadc region will gather in Lusaka, Zambia this week for the 29th Annual General Meeting of Chiefs of Police Sub Committee/Southern African Regional Police Co-operation Organisation (Sarpcco) with cross-border crime top of the agenda.

Discussions at the annual event, running from June 13 to 14, will centre on strategies and interventions to combat cross-border crimes, which pose a great threat to peace, security, regional integration and development efforts.

Zambian Police Inspector, General Mr Graphel Musamba who is also Sarpcco chairperson will preside over the meeting.

The police chiefs will also review the progress in the implementation of regional and international legal instruments and strategies aimed at preventing and combating transnational organised crime.

In a statement, Sadc said they will further discuss matters on co-operation and co-ordination in mutual legal assistance on criminal matters and extradition.

“Moreover, the meeting aims to strengthen regional frameworks outlined in the Regional Indicative Strategic Plan (RISDP 2020-2030) by addressing transnational organised crime. This includes strategic objectives related to policing, political co-operation, democracy, good governance, rule of law, human rights and human security,’’ reads the statement.

The meeting will also focus on reviewing and examining programmes and activities as guided by the Sadc Integrated Strategy to Prevent and Combat Transnational Organised Crime and its Action Plan, the Sadc Protocol on the Control of Firearms, Ammunitions and other Related Materials, as well as the Protocols on Extradition, Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters, Combating Illicit Drugs and the Sadc Protocol against Corruption.

Sarpcco plays a vital role in preventing and combating cross-border and transnational organised crimes and has become a benchmark for international police co-operation.

The annual indaba will be preceded by the meeting of Heads of Interpol National Bureau Centres (NBCs) and meetings of the Sarpcco Technical Organs.