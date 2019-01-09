Cross Country Championships set for Luveve High

Allen Khumalo, Sports Reporter

THE Bulawayo Athletics Board (Bab) will host its 2019 Cross Country Championships at Luveve High School on Saturday.

The event, which is the first on their athletics calendar, will see athletes competing in different categories which include 2,5km for cadet boys and girls, 8km (junior men and women) and 10km for senior men and women.

Entry fees for juniors are pegged at $1 per athlete while seniors will pay $2.

Bab chairperson Manuel Mpofu said athletes should use the event to prepare for various upcoming local and international competitions.

“We are inviting all clubs and schools from across Bulawayo to come and be part of this first event of the year. With the schools athletics season ahead, we believe this event will also provide a platform for athletes to prepare for National Association for Secondary Heads (Nash) and National Association for Primary Heads (Naph) programmes,” said Mpofu.

He said a number of programmes have been lined up for the 2019 season that are meant to develop athletics in the city and they are looking forward to securing partners for different competitions.

“We had a very successful season last year and for this season we are hoping to set up performance based provincial teams that will meet regularly for training under the supervision of experienced coaches.

“The teams will represent the province at national competitions and we are confident that this will go a long way in improving athletics in Bulawayo,” Mpofu said.

— @khumzallen