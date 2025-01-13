Crossborders for ED to donate solar-powered borehole to Beitbridge Hospital

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

A Group of cross-border transporters, operating under the banner Crossborders for Economic Development (Crossborders for ED), has pledged to mobilise resources to drill a solar-powered borehole to augment water supplies at Beitbridge District Hospital.

The group has also committed to providing a water tank and offering additional support to the health institution, which has faced intermittent water supply challenges, adversely affecting the quality of care provided to patients.

The 140-bed hospital serves a local population of 250 000, alongside approximately 13 000 people transiting through the town daily and others from neighbouring districts such as Gwanda, Mberengwa, and Mwenezi. In addition, the hospital handles an average of 350 baby deliveries per month, including caesarean sections, which require consistent and adequate water supplies.

Crossborders for ED chairperson, Mr Blessing Mureyani, said the group had decided to collaborate with fellow transporters to help restore and enhance health services at the hospital.

“We have started mobilising resources, and our immediate plan is to drill one solar-powered borehole with a water tank,” said Mr Mureyani.

“We believe this initiative is critical in complementing the Government’s efforts to provide quality services at the hospital.”

He added: “As Crossborders for ED, we are deeply concerned about the challenges faced by members of our community, which is why we are stepping in. We also intend to fundraise to provide further support to this vital institution, which serves not only Beitbridge but also a significant number of travellers, including cross-border transporters and visitors from various SADC countries.”

Mr Mureyani appealed to other community members to join in supporting the hospital to ensure the continuity of quality health services.

In addition to their planned borehole project, the group has already donated over 500 plates and cups to the local correctional facility and 10 bicycles to traditional leaders in the district.