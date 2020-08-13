Crowdfunding initiative for Njobvu launched

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

UNITED Kingdom-based Zimbabwean Gugulethu Msimanga has started a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for former Hwange steely defender Brian Njobvu, who needs to replace his artificial leg that is now almost 20 years old.

Gifted with tight marking, great vision, and excellent leadership qualities, Njobvu’s his leg was amputated in 2003 after being run over by a team bus while he tried quelling a confrontation between rival fans in Victoria Falls during a pre-season match in 2001.

He needs US$330 to purchase a new artificial leg and enable him to move around, as he is now confined to his house in Lwendulu Village.

Touched by the plight of his childhood hero, Msimanga took to Facebook to announce the launch of the crowdfunding initiative.

“I was catching up with Brian Njobvu whom I last saw over 15 years ago. I said to him I hope you are staying home and avoiding Covid-19. Jokingly he said even without Covid-19, I would not be going anywhere. He was run over by a bus and was amputated below the knee. He needs an artificial leg replacement.

“The current leg is not fit for purpose anymore. The replacement leg quotation is US$330. Please may you assist with the little you can. Hopefully he can literally get up on his feet, seek employment and continue his passion, that is coaching football,” wrote Msimanga in his appeal.

Another local fundraising initiative is underway and wellwishers can send their donations to Cheumali Phiri via EcoCash on 0772950401.

Njobvu, who was the captain when Hwange reached the 1999 Independence Cup final they lost 6-7 to Amazulu, played alongside the likes of Shimani Mathe, Jabulani Ngwenya, Amon Mukozho, Aleck Nyoni, Abu Milanzi, Hlanganani Ngwenya, Nation Dube, Thabani Maphosa, Chenzerai Dube, Witness Munkuli and 1997 Soccer Star of the Year Walter Chuma, among a host of other talented players that donned the Chipangano jersey.