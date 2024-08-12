Crown Gospel Awards founder Zanele Mbokazi has died

Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule has died.

A statement shared by Zanele’s husband, Bishop Mpendulo Nkambule, revealed the Crown Gospel Awards founder and Ukhozi FM presenter died in the early hours on Monday at Parklands Hospital.

“We are grateful for all the prayers, love and support we received throughout her illness. The family would appreciate privacy as we navigate through this challenging time,” read the statement.

On April 21 the Ukhozi FM presenter fell ill and could not finish Eshilo as she experienced challenges with her voice. This saw her colleague Thokozani MaMkhize Ndlovu filling in for her.

Her daughter Nonjabulo later revealed to TshisaLIVE that Zanele had undergone minor surgery for shortness of breath.

Bishop Mpendulo then revealed his wife had been diagnosed with lung cancer.

– TshisaLive