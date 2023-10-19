Crusaders prepare for seeded gala and season

[email protected]

LUCINDA Afzil of Crusaders Swimming Club is confident that swimmers from her team will excel in national and international competitions this year.

She said this at the club’s last training session at City Pool this evening ahead of tomorrow’s Bulawayo Amateur Swimming Association Seeded Swimming Gala at the same venue.

Crusaders have produced some of the best swimmers in the country and the club at 97, is as old as the pool dating to 1926.

The club has 60 swimmers of which 35 are affiliated to the swimming association and the rest still learning how to swim.

The top swimmers are Jayden de Swardt, Tawanda Jana and Nsikelelo Sibanda.