Cry of a jailed teen son’s heart-broken mother

Ms Thembinkosi Sibanda shows the place where Zinedine Zibusiso Siziba entered her house and stole household property whose value could not immediately be ascertained.

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

AT only 17, Zinedine Zibusiso Siziba is in prison after having been sentenced to seven years for several counts of unlawful entry and theft and escaping from lawful custody.

In Victoria Falls, Zinedine is labelled a notorious thief and some residents celebrated after a magistrates’ court sent him behind bars last month.

Ms Cathrine Siziba (36), his mother who declined to be photographed, said as a parent it was difficult to come to terms with the fact that her son was a thief.

She described him as quiet, respectful, a visual artist, athlete, soccer player and “not academically challenged.”

Ms Siziba said she named him Zinedine because she was a fan of Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane during his playing days.

“I love soccer. I gave him that name when he was born on June 17, 2003 because I loved Zinedine Zidane. My mother gave him the second name Zibusiso. He is a brilliant soccer player and athlete and was in the school team. He played for Corinthians and Amagagasi juniors and has a potential to become professional if he focuses well,” she said.

“He is an introvert and respectful. His development as a kid was so quick. We discovered he is an amazing visual artist when he was in pre-school at Esandleni SeNkosi as he would draw anything and would also use his uncle’s laptop to draw using computer applications at that tender age.”

Ms Siziba laments challenges of being a single mother and says sometimes she tries to figure out how she lost control over her son.

On July 15, Zinedine was convicted of 26 counts of unlawful entry and theft. He was sentenced to six years in jail for 23 counts and nine months for the other three that he pleaded not guilty to.

Zinedine was further slapped with 15 months for escaping from lawful custody after attempting to escape from remand prison housed at the Victoria Falls Magistrates’ Court. Three months were suspended for five years.

The same court also postponed sentencing on other counts of unlawful entry and theft he committed two years ago.

Zinedine could have served an effective 14 years and nine months in jail had magistrate Ms Lindiwe Maphosa not made the sentences run concurrently.

The boy was sent to jail after a probation officer recommended that he be treated as an adult for purposes of sentencing because he had failed to reform.

Zinedine’s mother said she misses him and wishes he could accept his fate and pick up the pieces after a young life characterised by numerous arrests.

“Being a single mother is difficult. I love my son and my daily prayer and wish is that he continues with his education because he is not academically challenged. I haven’t gone to visit him but if possible, he should get counselling so that he doesn’t feel like he has been forgotten. He always told me that he would take care of me and I believed him,” said Ms Siziba.

Hope is not lost after all for Zinedine as he can reform and start a new life.

Zinedine’s father is a nurse based in Plumtree.

“We separated with his father before he was born. He never attempted to check on him until 2017 when he took him for a few months.

“I sometimes try to figure out where I could have gone wrong. Probably being a single mother, I could have overlooked certain things. I’ve a feeling that when I discovered about his behaviour he had started a while earlier when he was in Form One. I would see sim cards in his school bag but I never suspected anything bad. Surprisingly, he is generally quiet and has never disrespected me or talked back when I reprimand him. He has a good relationship with his little sister,” she said.

The woman said being told that her son was missing lessons and breaking into people’s houses to steal almost killed her.

Zinedine did his primary schooling at Chamabondo and Victoria Falls Education Centre and attained 19 units at Grade 7 in 2016.

He did Form One and Two at Herentals College and was doing Form Three at Elite College when he started dodging lessons.

His mother said she started monitoring his movements last year.

“As a parent it was difficult to come to terms with the fact that my son was a thief. I sat him down several times and sometimes would beat him up and I thought he had understood.

“I used to search his room thinking that he was into drugs or alcohol abuse but I couldn’t get anything. Initially I was not concerned about who he was friends with until one of them was arrested and I started chasing them away,” said Ms Siziba.

She called for a return to the old days when a child belonged to the community.

“Some people commiserate with us while others have been saying all sorts of names and curses. I wish our society could relive the old days where a child belonged to the whole community and should be reprimanded by any elderly person. There are people who connived with him, buying stolen items from him instead of reprimanding him. I am not in any way in support of what Zinedine did but I am concerned about the behaviour of some community members. I believe they wanted to use him for crime,” lamented Ms Siziba.

Her landlord Mr Vusa Dube in whose house she has been staying for more than seven years blamed Zinedine’s behaviour on peer pressure.

“He suddenly changed and there was a time we looked for him and discovered he was staying with some friends. Surprisingly all those people turned against him when things changed for the worst. He needs counselling because he has done things bigger than his age.

“His mother tried her best and is traumatised because of the way people handled the issue. Some even came here asking me to evict her and her son from my house,” he said. — @ncubeleon