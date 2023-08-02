CTD curates talent show

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

WHEN the late but great King of Pop, Michael Jackson released the “Earth Song” back in the day, his idea was to teach the masses about environmental protection.

Such a lesson will be carried forward when the talent factory, Centre for Talent Development (CTD) curates a talent show dubbed, “Environment Protection Talent Show” on Wednesday where the focus will be channeled toward creative pieces to do with recycling, reusing, repurposing material to promote environmental conservation.

The talent show will be held at Eveline High School’s Hall.

The talent show is an arm of CTD’s Youth Artpreneurship Project which is funded by the Community Development Alumni Fund (USA).

Lately, the Earth has been dying screaming owing to human negligence with regard to natural environment preservation.

The project manager, Thabani Moyo said the talent show will go beyond flexing artistic excellence but shine the spotlight towards the use of sustainable means that ensure environmental preservation.

“Our show at Eveline is an outreach program designed to share the information that we have gathered this far with the community.

“We have a group of Youths between the ages of 18 and 21 years. These include out-of-school and in-school youths. They are part of the Youth Artpreneurship Project and will showcase drama, poetry, dance, and music aligned towards environmental protection,” he said.

Human negligent behavior which includes wanton deforestation, emission of potent gases as well as littering has led to adverse weather patterns which deplete the ozone layer and accelerate climate change.

The program, overseen by Mr Jobert Ngwenya, a grantee and beneficiary of the Fulbright Teacher Exchange Programme is anchored on raising awareness of environmental challenges and their impacts on the planet, encouraging active engagement and participation in environmental protection through art and social entrepreneurship as well as fostering a sense of responsibility and empowerment among participants to make positive changes in their respective communities.

On the other hand, CTD has been a major driving force in identifying, developing, and nurturing artistic talent among youths. – @MbuleloMpofu