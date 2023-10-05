CTD furnishes learners with exam-based plays

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

THROUGH the ongoing Literature Performance based Workshops being hosted at the Bulawayo Theatre, Talent factory, Centre for Talent Development (CTD) is on a mission to aid pupils in understanding set-books.

CTD uses visual and performing arts as a teaching tool with the help of the Culture Fund Trust Zimbabwe through its Creative Actions II initiative. Up until this Friday, nine plays will be presented as part of exam preparations, which are less than a fortnight away.

Numerous high schools, including Mpopoma, Usher, Tennyson Hlabangana, and John Tallach, have participated in these workshops.

The adaption of the plays are done by CTD’s co-founder and director Thabani Hilary Moyo. The Workshops have been part of CTD’s DNA and that has helped students integrate education with visual and performing arts.

After the plays, the learners were then taken through examination-type essay questions to enhance understanding of the set books and how best to tackle questions in the examination room. Characterisation, plot, mood, setting, lessons drawn from the plays are some of the focal points that the post-exhibition discussions dwells on.

From Monday, O and A Level pupils have watched Shadows on the horizon, Black boy, I will wait, Romeo and Juliet, Every stone that turns, and Rain of my blood as part of the five-day learning experience.

A Chronicle Showbiz crew has been attending the plays and caught up with pupils as well as teachers to ascertain their thoughts on the initiative.

Mrs Thabani Mabhena, a teacher from John Tallach High School said the plays were an eye-opener.

“Attending the workshop was critical for students to get insights and understand the set books. I particularly enjoyed, Romeo and Juliet and I believe it made life easier for students who usually struggle with the Shakespearian dialect.

“Also, the discussions around the typical examination questions after the set books was a marvel to see and will help those who will be sitting for examinations soon. I have realised that most students fail to tackle the “How” questions and I hope such a workshop will open their eyes and help them understand how to tackle different questions,” she said.

Yolanda Matwasa, a learner from Mpopoma High School applauded the plays.

Vuyani Simphiwe Ndiweni thanked CTD for the initiative.

Most of the plays are directed by Gift Chakuvinga who has come of age in this regard, while Philani Amadeus Nyoni, a master in the Shakespearian dialect, coaches language.

CTD posits a strong and talented cast of young thespians including Shamma Banda, Carol Madongwe, Chelesile Mpofu, Ryan, Ryan D Nyoni and Alpha Tatenda. — @MbuleloMpofu