CTD revives performance-based workshops for learners…as Harvest for Thorns heads to Manama High

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Reporter

The Centre for Talent Development (CTD) has revived its popular performance-based workshops for literature learners.

The project has faced challenges in the past which were compounded by the advent of Covid-19 that saw the project dissolve as it was not possible for members to meet and rehearse as they used to in the past.

However, with the relaxation of Covid-19 regulations and the re-opening of schools, CTD has also revived its trademark workshops. The first workshop was held on October 1 in Bulawayo for A Level Literature learner.

The A Level Literature in Ndebele performance-based workshop will on November 20 head to Manama High School and then cascade to Plumtree.

Following a South African model where a similar project is in use, CTD has this time around collaborated with Jahunda Community Arts to do a play Harvest of Thorns.

Said CTD projects coordinator Thabani Moyo: “This approach will help in covering ground that needs to be covered in the area of helping learners across the country access these performances.

“Harvest of Thorns has been performed twice at Bulawayo Theatre. As per usual, the performances will include extracts from Wangenza Mntanami by Sitsha, Wangithembisa Lami by I.N Mpofu, Indabikhona and poems from Imbongi Zalamuhla Layizolo by Longman.

“The performances are a rapid response to the gaps that have been created by long lockdowns that have upset the school calendar,” he said.

Harvest of Thorns is a novel by Shimmer Chinodya and is performed by a cast that includes Mongeni Khumalo, Sehlule Mangena, Caroline Shaba, Stanford Nkomo, Ryan Ndlovu, and Kukhanyakwenkosi Mnkandhla aka Ganja. – @mthabisi_mthire