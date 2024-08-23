CTD to host inaugural arts festival

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

The Centre for Talent Development (CTD) is set to host its first-ever Arts in Education Festival next month, described as a ground-breaking fusion of culture, literature, and history.

The event, designed to enrich students’ learning experiences, will take place from September 23 to 27, 2024, at the Bulawayo Theatre and Eveline High School.

CTD co-founder and director, Thabani Hilary Moyo, highlighted that the festival will provide a platform for students, educators, and cultural enthusiasts to come together in celebration of the arts in education.

“The Arts in Education Festival, themed ‘Educate, Entertain, Empower!’ promises an immersive and transformative experience for all participants,” Moyo said.

“The five-day festival will feature interactive sessions, live performances, and in-depth discussions centred around both Ndebele and English literature, as well as key historical events that have shaped Zimbabwe’s rich cultural heritage.”

Moyo said day one of the festival — Ndebele Narratives Day will focus on O-Level Ndebele literature, with in-depth analysis and performances of Umhlaba Lo and Kodwa Mama, offering students a deeper understanding of these literary works.

Day two — Amajaha Amahle: Advanced Ndebele Insights is dedicated to A-Level Ndebele literature and language, featuring extracts, discussions, and seminars exploring the richness of Ndebele literature and language.

Day three – Echoes of the Past: History and Heritage Day is focused on History and Heritage for both O and A-Levels, with sessions on key historical events such as King Lobengula, the colonisation of Zimbabwe, and the Ndebele Uprising.

Day four – English Epics Day will be focused on O-Level English Literature, with discussions on I Will Wait and Shadows on the Horizon, providing students insights into these essential texts.

Day five – Advanced English Adventures is aimed at A-Level English Literature, exploring The Tribe of Graves and Every Stone That Turns, offering advanced analysis of these works.

Moyo emphasised that the festival will present an unparalleled opportunity for students to deeply engage with their coursework, see literature and history come alive through performances, and develop critical thinking and analytical skills.

“It will also serve as a platform for educators and cultural leaders to collaborate and share insights, fostering a vibrant community of learning and cultural appreciation,” Moyo added. – @mthabisi_mthire