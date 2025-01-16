Cuban President Hails President Mnangagwa and Zimbabwe for support

Online writer

PRESIDENT Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez of Cuba has hailed President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s support in Cuba’s quest to be removed from the United States’ list of State Sponsors of Terrorism.

President Díaz-Canel Bermúdez made the remarks during a meeting with President Mnangagwa’s Special Envoy on the Museum of African Liberation, Ambassador Simbarashe Mumbengegwi, at the Palace of the Revolution in Havana on Wednesday.



Ambassador Mumbengegwi is in Havana to deliver a special message from President Mnangagwa to President Díaz-Canel Bermúdez and to receive a donation of historical artefacts from Cuba for the Museum of African Liberation.

President Díaz-Canel Bermúdez expressed Cuba’s appreciation for Zimbabwe’s support on the international stage, highlighting how both nations have endured the effects of illegal sanctions imposed by the United States.

This week, outgoing United States President Joe Biden announced Cuba’s removal from the list of countries and organisations it claims sponsor terrorism.

President Díaz-Canel Bermúdez told Ambassador Mumbengegwi, “This is a victory for the Cuban people, but we also share it with friends like you, who have supported us internationally.”

He reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening and expanding the historically strong ties between Cuba and Zimbabwe, broadening collaboration in various areas, and also handed over a gift for President Mnangagwa.

Amb Mumbengegwi described the meeting as “a great honour,” adding, “You have always been available to us when we have requested it, which underlines the nature and character of our relations since the early days of our liberation struggle.”



He further noted, “Cuba was the smallest country from a geographical perspective, yet it contributed the most to our liberation struggle.”

President Díaz-Canel Bermúdez was joined by Mr Emilio Lozada García, head of the Department of International Relations of the Central Committee of the Communist Party, and Deputy Foreign Minister Elio Rodríguez Perdomo, among other officials.

Amb Mumbengegwi’s delegation included Deputy Chief Secretary (Finance, Administration and Human Resources) in the Office of the President and Cabinet, Mr Zvinechimwe Churu; Brigadier-General Million Ndlovu of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces; and the Chief Executive Officer of the Institute of African Knowledge (INSTAK), Amb Kwame Muzawazi.

Earlier in the day, Amb Mumbengegwi received a consignment of artefacts and paraphernalia donated by Cuba, which will be transported to Harare for display at the Museum of African Liberation.

Among the donated items were two military tanks used in the famous Battle of Cuito Cuanavale in Angola, a military personnel carrier, four boxes of military regalia, historic documents, books, pictures, and films.

Amb Mumbengegwi said a befitting ceremony would be organised in Zimbabwe to officially receive “this priceless donation” once the consignment arrives.

The Museum of African Liberation, a project spearheaded by INSTAK with full support from the Government of Zimbabwe, serves as a monument to the African continent’s epic struggle against European colonialism and apartheid.

Cuba is one of three non-African countries whose flags have been raised at the Museum of African Liberation, alongside China and Russia. The museum includes a designated space to document Cuba’s extensive contributions to African liberation.

Zimbabwe and Cuba share strong ties forged during Zimbabwe’s Second Chimurenga. Post-independence, Cuba has played a significant role in the development of Zimbabwe’s human capital and health sector.