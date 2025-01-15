Cuban Revolutionary Armed Forces announce handover of artefacts to the Museum of African Liberation

On 14 January 2025, the Cuban Revolutionary Armed Forces (FAR) formally announced the handover of a variety of artefacts for exhibition in the Museum of African Liberation.

The announcement was made during a meeting in Havana, Cuba, between the FAR Command Element and a Zimbabwean delegation led by H.E. President Dr Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Special Envoy on the Museum of African Liberation, Ambassador Simbarashe Mumbengegwi.

The delegation also included:

Mr Zvinechimwe Churu, Deputy Chief Secretary (Finance, Administration and Human Resources) in the Office of the President and Cabinet;

Brigadier-General Million Ndlovu from the Zimbabwe Defence Forces; and

Ambassador Kwame Muzawazi, Chief Executive Officer of the Institute of African Knowledge (INSTAK).

The Museum of African Liberation, located in Harare, is an INSTAK initiative fully supported by the Government of Zimbabwe.

At the meeting, the FAR Command Element detailed the artefacts to be handed over. These include:

Armoured vehicles used in the historic Battle of Cuito Cuanavale;

A pistol that belonged to the iconic Cuban revolutionary leader, Commandante Fidel Castro; and

Other artefacts and paraphernalia linked to Cuba’s significant contributions to Africa’s liberation struggles.

Ambassador Muzawazi welcomed the donation, expressing gratitude to the Government of Cuba and the FAR for their support:

> “We would like to thank you for the gesture, and to assure you and guarantee the security and safety of these artefacts. We will ensure they are forever preserved with sacred care.”

He explained that the Museum had designated space for the Republic of Cuba within a section reserved for the Southern African Development Community (SADC), highlighting Cuba’s pivotal role in the region’s liberation.

Ambassador Muzawazi said:

“We’ve got a section on SADC, as well as spaces for Cuba, Russia, and China, which are now 80% complete. For exterior spaces, some of the equipment from Cuba can be displayed upon arrival. This space is managed by the Zimbabwe Defence Forces.

“Some of the artefacts will be displayed inside the Museum, which is nearing completion.”

He also noted that the Zimbabwe section of the Museum is nearly 100% complete, while the entire facility’s superstructure is at 25 percent readiness.

The Zimbabwean delegation is expected to meet H.E. Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, President of the Council of the Republic of Cuba, to deliver a Special Message from H.E. President Dr Mnangagwa.

The handover of Cuban artefacts marks a significant milestone in the implementation of the Museum of African Liberation Project.

Cuba’s Role in African Liberation

Cuba played a pivotal role in the liberation and post-colonial development of Africa, most notably in the Battle of Cuito Cuanavale (November 1987 – March 1988). In this decisive battle, Cuban soldiers fought alongside Angolan and Namibian freedom fighters, halting the advance of apartheid forces and paving the way for Namibia’s independence and majority rule in South Africa.

Cuba’s contributions to Africa began as early as 1961, with military and civilian support to Algeria, and continued post-independence, particularly in the areas of health, education, and diplomacy.

The Republic of Cuba is one of three non-African countries whose flags have been raised at the Museum of African Liberation, alongside China and Russia.

The Museum of African Liberation

Located in Harare, the Museum is part of a 101-hectare multipurpose development known as Liberation City, spearheaded by INSTAK with support from the Government of Zimbabwe. The Museum documents the contributions of African and non-African nations to the liberation struggles across the continent.

About INSTAK

The Institute of African Knowledge (INSTAK) is a Pan-African think tank established in 2017 and based in Harare, Zimbabwe. Among its landmark projects are the Book of African Records and The Africa Factbook, produced in collaboration with the African Union.

INSTAK’s current flagship initiative, Liberation City, includes the Museum of African Liberation, Heritage Village, Liberation Mall, an Animal Park, an African-themed Amusement Park, a five-star hotel, and Presidential Villas.

The Institute is also leading the publication of the Chimurenga/Umvukela Encyclopaedia, a comprehensive history of Zimbabwe from the pre-colonial period to the present.

Contact

For further information on the Cuban donation and related processes, please contact:

0777398866

0735868926